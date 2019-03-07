DETROIT, MI. - A high-ranking Allegheny County official was detained in Michigan on Tuesday night.
Chelsa Wagner, the Allegheny County Controller, was involved in an altercation in a hotel hallway.
Wagner and her husband were in Detroit attending a concert. Channel 11 has learned she has retained an attorney.
Wagner is running for a third term as Allegheny County Controller.
Breaking: allegheny co. Controlled detained by Detroit police after altercation in hotel hallway. No charges filed yet #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) March 7, 2019
Channel 11's Rick Earle has reached out to Chelsa Wagner's attorney and will have a full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
