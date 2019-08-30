ROCHESTER, Pa. - The cost to clean up the site of a chemical fire in Rochester will likely be more than a million dollars.
The Department of Environmental Protection said it could be months before everything is cleared.
Last month's fire next to Beaver Valley Bowl leaked chlorine into the air.
It also forced residents to shelter in place twice.
The fire was caused by a chemical reaction, according to officials.
There's a public meeting next Wednesday at the Rochester Municipal Building for residents.
