    PITTSBURGH - Law enforcement swarmed to the North Side Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.

    Police said a Shot Spotter activation was followed by 911 cals of a man shot in the 500 block of Chester Avenue just after 10 a.m.

    Police said the man was driven to a local hospital with three gunshot wounds to his legs.

    Officers said they are still investigating and there are no suspects yet.

