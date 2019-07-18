PITTSBURGH - Law enforcement swarmed to the North Side Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.
Police said a Shot Spotter activation was followed by 911 cals of a man shot in the 500 block of Chester Avenue just after 10 a.m.
Police said the man was driven to a local hospital with three gunshot wounds to his legs.
Officers said they are still investigating and there are no suspects yet.
