Cheswick and Springdale police departments merging to create new department

Cheswick Borough and Springdale Township police departments are now merging to create an entirely new department.
Cheswick & Springdale police departments are merging as one tonight. The new department will be called Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3SJGpCvIoq— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 27, 2019
The new department will be called Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department, and its officers are coming from Cheswick and Springdale.
The merger follows months of planning and discussion.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke to officials from both municipalities about how they see the department operating over time, for 11 at 11.
