  • Cheswick and Springdale police departments merging to create new department

    Cheswick Borough and Springdale Township police departments are now merging to create an entirely new department. 

    The new department will be called Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department, and its officers are coming from Cheswick and Springdale.

    The merger follows months of planning and discussion. 

