PITTSBURGH - If you're a true Yinzer, you know about the Pittsburgh Left. If you're just visiting, you may be wondering what's going on.
A Chicago resident who recently visited Pittsburgh wrote a letter to Mayor Bill Peduto, apologizing for not knowing what a Pittsburgh Left was.
Peduto posted a picture of the letter to his Twitter account.
Got this great letter from a resident of Chicago after he recently visited Pittsburgh. #pittsburghleft pic.twitter.com/5Ctwb14eAX— bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 26, 2019
The letter in full said:
"Dear Mayor Peduto,
"I am writing this letter to offer my sincerest apologizes for blighting the honor of your great city. As a non-Pittsburgh resident visiting the 'Steel City' I witnessed what I assumed to be stalling drivers who did not immediately accelerate when the light turned green. Incidentally, I innocently made a disparaging comment regarding the 'Pittsburgh left turn' which I soon discovered had offended several Pittsburghers or 'Yinzers.' I was informed that these lingering drivers were willing to yield the right-of-way in favor of the first car making a left turn (even without a green arrow), displaying an unfathomable level of respect for their fellow neighbors.
"Mr. Mayor, you should be honored to represent a city with such neighborly people and I hope you grant me forgiveness for my remarks. I am anxiously looking forward to receiving your response."
