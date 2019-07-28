  • Chicago resident writes Mayor Peduto apology letter after learning about the 'Pittsburgh Left'

    PITTSBURGH - If you're a true Yinzer, you know about the Pittsburgh Left. If you're just visiting, you may be wondering what's going on.

    A Chicago resident who recently visited Pittsburgh wrote a letter to Mayor Bill Peduto, apologizing for not knowing what a Pittsburgh Left was. 

    Peduto posted a picture of the letter to his Twitter account.

    The letter in full said:

    "Dear Mayor Peduto,

    "I am writing this letter to offer my sincerest apologizes for blighting the honor of your great city. As a non-Pittsburgh resident visiting the 'Steel City' I witnessed what I assumed to be stalling drivers who did not immediately accelerate when the light turned green. Incidentally, I innocently made a disparaging comment regarding the 'Pittsburgh left turn' which I soon discovered had offended several Pittsburghers or 'Yinzers.' I was informed that these lingering drivers were willing to yield the right-of-way in favor of the first car making a left turn (even without a green arrow), displaying an unfathomable level of respect for their fellow neighbors.

    "Mr. Mayor, you should be honored to represent a city with such neighborly people and I hope you grant me forgiveness for my remarks. I am anxiously looking forward to receiving your response."

