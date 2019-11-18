  • Chick-fil-A no longer donating to Salvation Army, FCA after protests

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A company officials said Monday they were no longer donating two Christian charities with a history of opposing same-sex marriage, according to CNBC.

    The chain's foundation has reportedly donated millions of dollars to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two organizations with a history of opposing same-sex marriage.

    CNBC reports the company has been criticized for donations made to the organizations and for CEO Dan Cathy's public comments regarding LGBTQ issues.

    “We made multi-year commitments to both organisations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding the company would focus its giving on “education, homelessness and hunger.”

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories