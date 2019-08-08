ECONOMY BOROUGH, Pa. - A couple accused of abusing their infant son was arrested at their home Thursday morning.
Police say Daniel and Malory Yarmoski caused injuries to the 5-week-old including “several fractures to the legs and ribs as well as bruising on his chin hand and leg."
Channel 11's Renee Wallace talked to the attorney who represents the Yarmoskis. Tonight on 11 News at 6, he explains why the doctors who examined the baby got it wrong.
