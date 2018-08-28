PITTSBURGH - A child abuse lawsuit, believed to be the first post-grand jury suit, has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of a man who was allegedly sexually abused by a priest as a child, also names Bishop David Zubik and Cardinal Donald Wuerl.
According to a news release, the victim was sexually assaulted numerous times between 1979 and 1984 by John Hoehl, who was named in the grand jury report on abuse by priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses.
The release said the grand jury report showed more than 20 complaints of sexual abuse were brought against Hoel -- who was employed as a priest, pastor, and later as a high school Headmaster by the Diocese.
The abuse started when the victim was 12 years old and occurred at Hoehl’s residence at the Quigley School in Baden and at his cabin in Somerset, the lawsuit said.
The case will seek expansion of the statute of limitations for past victims of abuse under existing Pennsylvania legal principles and accepted public policy.
