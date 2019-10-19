  • Child hit by car at local campground, police say

    DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A child was hit by a car Saturday at a campground in Fayette County. 

    Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the KOA campground on River Edge Road in Dunbar Township. 

    The child was taken to the hospital, but the child's condition has not yet been released. 

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.

