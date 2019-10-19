DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A child was hit by a car Saturday at a campground in Fayette County.
Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the KOA campground on River Edge Road in Dunbar Township.
Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the KOA campground on River Edge Road in Dunbar Township.
The child was taken to the hospital, but the child's condition has not yet been released.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
