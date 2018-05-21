NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - UPDATE 7:14 p.m.
The missing boy has been found.
North Versailles Township police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.
Police said Christopher Ramos was last seen in the 300 block of Lloyd Avenue in North Versailles around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
He is around 4 feet tall and weighs around 55-60 pounds, police said.
Ramos was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a blue polo shirt and black shoes, according to police.
If you have any information, call the North Versailles Police Department at 412-823-1111 or 911.
TRENDING NOW:
- Photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding released by royal family
- Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zip line attraction
- Lawyers for man charged in local officer's death claim he wasn't shooter
- VIDEO: Therapy Dog Mauled to Death, Veteran Owner Heartbroken
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}