    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - UPDATE 7:14 p.m.

    The missing boy has been found.

    North Versailles Township police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

    Police said Christopher Ramos was last seen in the 300 block of Lloyd Avenue in North Versailles around 4:15 p.m. Monday. 

    He is around 4 feet tall and weighs around 55-60 pounds, police said. 

    Ramos was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a blue polo shirt and black shoes, according to police.

    If you have any information, call the North Versailles Police Department at 412-823-1111 or 911.

