  • Child nearly drowns at YMCA

    Updated:

    NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - A child was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning at the YMCA in New Brighton.

    Officials tell Channel 11 the child went to the hospital by ambulance.

    We're working to learn how that child is doing, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child nearly drowns at YMCA

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes

  • Headline Goes Here

    People protest planned closing of downtown YMCA

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities: Family pit bull attacks, kills 6-year-old boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    New report shows danger of open water drowning