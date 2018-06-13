MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A child that was pulled from a fire at a Mt. Oliver house has died.
Our crews saw a visibly upset woman shouting, "my baby."
We're working to get more information
Getting a closer look at the house fire on Anthony St. in Mt. Oliver. Officials say a young boy did die in the fire. Today’s humid weather made it a struggle for crews. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/PhKmRYlmEa— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 13, 2018
The cause of the fire is unknown.
We are working to find out the boy's age.
Firefighters are struggling because of the heat and humidity.
