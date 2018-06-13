  • Child pulled from burning home has died

    Updated:

    MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A child that was pulled from a fire at a Mt. Oliver house has died.

    Our crews saw a visibly upset woman shouting, "my baby."

    We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

    We are working to find out the boy's age.

    Firefighters are struggling because of the heat and humidity.

