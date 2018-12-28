O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has been arrested after allegedly abducting his 1-month-old baby from a home in O’Hara Township.
The father of the child, 29-year-old Ashton Curtis, was taken into custody when police pulled him over on I-70 near the West Virginia State Line after the highway was shut down, according to authorities.
The baby, Saylor Lahey, was also found safe.
The abduction was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a home on Mary Street.
Police initially told officers to “use extreme caution,” as the mother told police she had seen the suspect with a gun in the past.
An Amber Alert was requested, but police spotted Curtis’s SUV and pulled him over before it was issued.
Police said Curtis is an oil worker from Texas.
