0 Child stabbed to death, search underway for suspect on parole for homicide

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A search is underway for a man suspected in the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s son late Monday night in Union Township, Lawrence County, police said.

New Castle police were called about 10:30 p.m. to a home on High Street, where a large police presence remains Tuesday morning.

Police said 43-year-old Keith Burley stabbed the boy following a domestic dispute that started in a car. The child’s age has not been released.

#BREAKING PLEASE SHARE: Suspect considered armed and dangerous. Keith Burley. 43-years-old. Police day he stabbed his girlfriend’s son to death following a domestic that started in their car. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9haRK9ABUN — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 9, 2019

According to investigators, the dispute involved Burley and his girlfriend, who managed to get out of the car. Burley then drove away with his girlfriend’s two children to the home, where he fatally stabbed one of them, police said.

The other child was not hurt, authorities said.

Burley, who is considered armed and dangerous, is out on parole for a previous homicide for which he was convicted, police said. He was released in March.

Police urge anyone who sees Burley to not approach him and call police immediately.

Charges are forthcoming in Monday night’s deadly stabbing.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence County have taken over the investigation.

#BREAKING: I just arrived to a very heavy police presence at a home along High Street in Union Township New Castle. State Police out of Lawrence County have been asked to take over the case. High at West Division blocked off by crime tape & police car. Stay with @WPXI pic.twitter.com/2bmcBRQO7T — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 9, 2019

