    DAWSON, Pa. - A child was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Dawson, Fayette County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Railroad and Stauffer streets.

    A medical helicopter was called to the scene and the child was flown to the hospital. The child’s condition was not immediately available.

