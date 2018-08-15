DAWSON, Pa. - A child was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Dawson, Fayette County, emergency dispatchers said.
The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Railroad and Stauffer streets.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene and the child was flown to the hospital. The child’s condition was not immediately available.
