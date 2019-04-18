  • Child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Brentwood

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Brentwood.

    Emergency crews are on the scene at Route 51 and Towne Square Way.

    Chopper 11 was over the scene and spotted a pickup truck surrounded by police tape.

    It's unclear what the child's condition is. 

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to learn more, for 11 at 11.

