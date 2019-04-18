BRENTWOOD, Pa. - A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Brentwood.
UPDATE: Pedestrian that was hit in Brentwood is a child. pic.twitter.com/BHgMmKIRDE— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 18, 2019
Emergency crews are on the scene at Route 51 and Towne Square Way.
Chopper 11 was over the scene and spotted a pickup truck surrounded by police tape.
It's unclear what the child's condition is.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is at the scene working to learn more, for 11 at 11.
