Child with autism lost for 12 hours when dropped at wrong bus stop

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A McKees Rocks woman is outraged after her son who has autism didn't come home from school.
He was lost for 11 hours and wasn't found until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
According to his mother, his bus driver dropped him off in Stowe Township, instead of McKees Rocks.
She did not want to be identified, but told Channel 11 her son is 14 years old and attends Pressley Ridge.
She said her son has a tendency to wander off because of his autism and has been reported missing in the past. That's why he's supposed to be dropped off at her home.
"To know that he was out there with no type of guidance, fear, hurt, anger, worry, sheer frustration," she said.
She looked for her son for hours and eventually found him a few streets over from her house.
The Sto-Rox superintendent sent Channel 11 a statement that the school is, "...securing statements from everyone involved and will take that information to resolve any issues related to this isolated."
Channel 11 also contacted the bus company, which said it's investigating.
