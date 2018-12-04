  • Children attacked getting off school van, followed home at gunpoint

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Children were attacked getting off a school van in Carrick, then followed home with a gun pointed at their heads.

    According to neighbors, they saw police outside a home on Maytide Street Monday evening, but didn't know what was going on.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories