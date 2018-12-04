Children attacked getting off school van, followed home at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH - Children were attacked getting off a school van in Carrick, then followed home with a gun pointed at their heads.
According to neighbors, they saw police outside a home on Maytide Street Monday evening, but didn't know what was going on.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- 2nd violent incident in Heinz Field stands during Steelers game draws scrutiny
- 300-pound Erie woman pleads guilty in crushing death of 120-pound boyfriend
- Dog sniffs out owner's cancer, not once, but 3 times
- RAW VIDEO: Brett Keisel at Children's Hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}