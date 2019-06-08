WASHINGTON - A new report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found fatal child drownings are on the rise.
The agency said drowning for young children continues to be a public health crisis and remains the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4.
The report said there were an estimated 6,600 pool-or-spa related, hospital emergency department treated, nonfatal drowning injuries each year from 2016 to 2018. There were 363 pool or spa-related fatal child drownings, involving children younger than 15, reported each year from 2014 to 2016.
Deadly drownings, according to the report, spiked in 2016, with 389 deaths involving children younger than 15. Nearly three-quarters of the events involving children younger than 5.
The report said data found that June was usually the deadliest month, with more than 70% of reported fatal drownings happening at homes.
