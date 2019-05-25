  • Children found safe following Amber Alert; police still looking for man who allegedly abducted them

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:04 p.m. - The Amber Alert has been canceled. 

    The children were brought to the McKees Rocks Police Department and are OK, Channel 11's Shelley Bortz confirmed. 

    Police are still searching for Rodney Copeland, who allegedly abducted the four children. 

    An Amber Alert has been issued for four children taken from McKees Rocks.

    The children were reportedly abducted by Rodney Edward Copeland, 28.

    Police said they were last seen around 4:31 p.m. on Carson Street, according to police. They were believed to be in a 2004 gold Ford Excursion with plate JZX3178.

    Rodney is described as a light-skinned black male, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediatley.

