PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:04 p.m. - The Amber Alert has been canceled.
The children were brought to the McKees Rocks Police Department and are OK, Channel 11's Shelley Bortz confirmed.
STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert UPDATE. The Copeland children have been recovered and are safe. The AMBER Alert is canceled.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 25, 2019
Police are still searching for Rodney Copeland, who allegedly abducted the four children.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is following this story. She'll have more tonight on 11 at 11.
An Amber Alert has been issued for four children taken from McKees Rocks.
The children were reportedly abducted by Rodney Edward Copeland, 28.
Police said they were last seen around 4:31 p.m. on Carson Street, according to police. They were believed to be in a 2004 gold Ford Excursion with plate JZX3178.
Rodney is described as a light-skinned black male, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediatley.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shows up at hospital after being shot, nearby community center shot up
- Pokémon pop-up bar coming to Pittsburgh
- 102-year-old woman evicted so landlord's daughter can move into home
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (5/24-5/26)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}