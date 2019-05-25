0 Children found safe following Amber Alert; police still searching for suspect

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man accused of taking his four kids from their mother without permission and then taking off, prompting an Amber Alert.

"It was buzzing on my phone and I'm looking on my phone and I was like, 'WHAT.' and I see my son and my kids and I'm like, 'No, we got to rectify this,'" Rodney Copeland Sr. said.

Copeland Sr. was shocked when he found out a statewide Amber Alert had been issued for his four grandchildren.

He told Channel 11 he had no idea what was going on.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert UPDATE. The Copeland children have been recovered and are safe. The AMBER Alert is canceled. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 25, 2019

He says his son, Rodney Copeland Jr. stopped by his house and asked him to watch the kids for a little bit because he had something to do.

"I got on the phone with 911 and came straight here and let them know I had the kids and they were never kidnapped," Copeland Sr. said.

McKees Rocks police said Copeland Jr. allegedly abducted his four kids and drove off with them in their mother's car after an argument.

Police said Copeland Jr. jumped into his estranged girlfriend's car along Carson Street in McKees Rocks and tried to steal her purse.

When she pulled off the side of the road. Copeland Jr. allegedly took the keys out of the ignition. The woman got out of the car and he took off in it with the kids in tow.

The car was later found abandoned in Bellevue, but Copeland Jr. is still on the run.

Copeland Jr. is described as a light-skinned black male, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has black hair in a pony tail and brown eyes.

Thankful that his grandchildren are safe, Copeland Sr. has a plea for his son.

"If you're out there Rodney and if you're listening to me on TV, you call me, I'll come get you and we will come do this together cause we know the truth, we just got to explain it to everybody else," Copeland Sr. said.

