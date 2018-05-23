UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night inside a home in Uniontown, police said.
Officers responded to a housing unit on Dunlap Street after receiving reports about 10 p.m. that a man had been shot.
Upon arrival, 28-year-old Richard Hinton was found shot inside a townhome, police said. A coroner was called and pronounced him dead.
Police said several children were inside the home. The youngest was 10 years old.
Hinton did not live in the home where he was shot, police said.
Investigators identified 22-year-old Tyree Smith as a suspect. Police said he is wanted on previous gun charges and frequents Aliquippa, Penn Hills and Pittsburgh.
Two other men are being considered as persons of interest, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Uniontown City Police Department.
