PITTSBURGH - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh announced Monday a $500,000 gift it had received to adapt and implement a mental wellness app for children and adolescents.
According to the press release, the gift was courtesy of YourMomCares, an organization working to expand the field of mental health. The funds will take a digital platform built by UPMC Health Plan for the behavioral needs of adults and implement it for children. The app will be used at Children's Hospital and UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.
Pittsburgh Business Times
