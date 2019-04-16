  • Children's Hospital receives $500K to implement mental wellness app

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh announced Monday a $500,000 gift it had received to adapt and implement a mental wellness app for children and adolescents.

    According to the press release, the gift was courtesy of YourMomCares, an organization working to expand the field of mental health. The funds will take a digital platform built by UPMC Health Plan for the behavioral needs of adults and implement it for children. The app will be used at Children's Hospital and UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories