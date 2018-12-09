Children with food allergies get chance to eat and meet Santa without worry

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Children with food allergies got a chance to eat with Santa Claus while not worrying about a reaction.
Soergel Orchards hosted its annual allergy-free Christmas part Sunday morning. Organizers and parents alike said it was a hit.
“It’s a nice event for kids who have allergies, life-threatening allergies, to come check out and have an event they can participate in without having to be afraid of the allergies,” Soergel Orchards manager Amy Soergel said.
More than 100 people attended the event, which Soergel started because she understands the difficulties of having a food allergy through her own experience with celiac disease.
“It’s the safety that they come year after year because they know it’s an event their child can participate in and be safe,” she said.
Soergel Orchards also hosts an allergy-free trick-or-treating event each fall for Halloween.
