  • Chilly with spotty showers Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - It will seem more like late March than mid-May Tuesday as temperatures only make it into the low- to mid-50s.

    Keep the umbrella handy, as spotty showers will make their way across the area during the day.

    Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.

    You can give the umbrella a brief break Wednesday, but don't lose it. Showers return to the region Wednesday night.

