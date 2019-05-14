PITTSBURGH - It will seem more like late March than mid-May Tuesday as temperatures only make it into the low- to mid-50s.
Keep the umbrella handy, as spotty showers will make their way across the area during the day.
Temperatures will start to rebound Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper-60s.
You can give the umbrella a brief break Wednesday, but don't lose it. Showers return to the region Wednesday night.
