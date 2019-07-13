  • Chlorine fire in Rochester prompts warning to shelter in place, several road closures

    ROCHESTER, Pa. - A chlorine fire in Rochester has prompted a warning for residents to shelter in place.

    According to the Monaca Fire Department, anyone living in or near the area should close all windows and shut off any AC units that pull air into their home.

    The 9th Street Bridge (Monaca-Rochester Bridge), 17th Street Bridge (Toll Bridge), and Route 65 were also all being shutdown as of 1 a.m. Saturday.

    The fire is near Beaver Valley Bowl along Route 65, according to 911 dispatchers.

