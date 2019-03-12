EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have charged a Natrona Heights man with aggravated assault, strangulation and more after he allegedly became upset about another person’s singing.
Police say 25-year-old Clayton Lucas was in the vehicle with another person earlier this month when that person began singing Christmas carols.
Lucas than, according to police paperwork, decided the only way to get him to stop was to choke him.
A responding state trooper said he saw redness on the victim’s neck and observed that his eyes were bloodshot.
It’s unclear at this time how or if Lucas and the victim knew each other.
Lucas is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail pending a hearing.
