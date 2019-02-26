Church burning as smoke shoots from roof

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a church in Washington Township, Indiana County, officials said.
Firefighters were called about 4 a.m. to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on 5 Points Road.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the church as Chopper 11 flew over the scene.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- MASSIVE COCAINE BUST: Police discover $10 million of cocaine hidden in 2 cars
- Woman wrestling with her dogs dies after they turn aggressive, attack
- Man dies after being shot through door in Rankin
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh man charged in relation to South Florida prostitution ring
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}