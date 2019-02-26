  • Church burning as smoke shoots from roof

    Updated:

    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a church in Washington Township, Indiana County, officials said.

    Firefighters were called about 4 a.m. to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on 5 Points Road.

    Related Headlines

    Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the church as Chopper 11 flew over the scene.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories