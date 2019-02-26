  • Church destroyed when flames tear through building

    Updated:

    INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning destroyed a church in Washington Township, Indiana County, officials said.

    Firefighters were called about 4 a.m. to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on 5 Points Road.

    Related Headlines

    Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the church as Chopper 11 flew over the scene, but officials said the fire started in the basement.

    The church is located in a rural area, so numerous tanker trucks were needed to bring the fire under control.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Officials said the church is a total loss. While damage is not readily visible from the outside, firefighters said the damage inside was extensive.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

    There were no injuries that were a direct result of the fire, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital after slipping on steps.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories