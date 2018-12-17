  • Church pairs kids, local heroes for shopping spree

    NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. - Local kids got to do some holiday shopping Sunday with the help of local heroes.

    The Harvest Baptist Church helped nearly two dozen kids in Natrona Heights.

    Each child was paired with a local police officer, firefighter, paramedic or veteran to do some holiday shopping. Kids got to buy items for their families, like warm coats, shoes and toys.

    While the kids certainly had fun, it's a big day for the volunteers, too.

    "To see them interact with each other and to see our first responders in an elevated view, which they deserve, which is just such a blessing to be a part of this," said Dave Coyle, outreach director for Harvest Baptist Church.

    Along with the shopping trip, kids got to enjoy a warm meal.

