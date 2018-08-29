  • Cigarette ignited fire that spread through duplex

    Updated:

    CENTERVILLE, Pa. - A cigarette is being blamed for a fire that tore through a duplex early Wednesday morning in Centerville, Washington County, officials said.

    The fire chief said a woman fell asleep while smoking and woke up to the bed on fire. She then alerted her neighbors, a family of six she is related to.

    Crews spent about two hours working to put out the fire, which was reported about 1 a.m. on Arch Street.

    The woman who lives in the side of the duplex where the fire started was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories