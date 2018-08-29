CENTERVILLE, Pa. - A cigarette is being blamed for a fire that tore through a duplex early Wednesday morning in Centerville, Washington County, officials said.
The fire chief said a woman fell asleep while smoking and woke up to the bed on fire. She then alerted her neighbors, a family of six she is related to.
Crews spent about two hours working to put out the fire, which was reported about 1 a.m. on Arch Street.
The woman who lives in the side of the duplex where the fire started was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, officials said.
