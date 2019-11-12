0 No tax increases, more police substations outlined in Mayor Peduto's 2020 budget

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto outlined his budget proposal for the 2020 calendar year, and it includes several things he hopes will improve the quality of life for people living and working in the city.

During his address to the City Council, Peduto outlined his operating and capital budgets totaling $608 million. He said there will be no tax increases.

Peduto described how over $600 million will be invested in facilities and infrastructure. He wants a greater emphasis on improving city streets with paving projects next year.

He also highlighted a need for more funding for public safety. Peduto said three police substations will be added in Homewood, downtown and on the South Side to help curb crime.

The Mayor said the late Officer Calvin Hall was a prime example of the type of people he wants to recruit.

"In his short time in Northview Heights, Officer Hall got to know the people who lived there. He got to know the children. The facility itself is state of the art. They have everything that you would expect out of a major zone right to that local level. I think we will recruit officers who want to work with the homeless, who want to work with those suffering from addiction," Peduto said.

City Council will start budget hearings next week.

Peduto floated the idea to create a police zone just for the North Shore to deter crimes that occur during games and other events. But for now, it is contingent upon how things go with the three substations that are included in 2020's budget.

