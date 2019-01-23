City: Computer glitch caused issue with salt supply, leaving none to use during storm

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Residents packed a Duquesne City Council meeting, eager to find out why many of their streets had not been touched by city plow crews after Sunday's winter storm.
City leaders thought they had salt ready to go, but actually had none because of a glitch in the system.
"There's multiple people who are in Duquesne. They're elderly, can't get out. What happens if an ambulance has to go up? Eighty-percent of our roads are on hills. Narrow. Horrible. It's just a bad situation here," said David Watson, a resident.
Duquesne Councilwoman Terra Henderson-Murphy, who oversees the Public Works Department, told Channel 11 that the city has one working truck.
The city's solicitor, Myron Sainovich, told Channel 11 the city didn't even have salt to treat the roads.
"They had told us that there was salt, old salt. So we ordered 47 tons. Then we found out the old salt wasn't there and so we were misinformed. We ordered another 22 tons. So everything should be OK from now on. It was just a little glitch in the system," Sainovich said.
As of Tuesday night, the roads still hadn't been cleared.
Channel 11 asked Mayor Nickole Nesby for a comment and has not heard back.
