City Council approves $40 million purchase to move city offices

The former Art Institute of Pittsburgh building will soon house city office space.
Aaron Martin is talking to city leaders about their reaction to the proposed move for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
In a 5-4 vote, Pittsburgh City Council approved the $40 million purchase that would move city offices from Ross Street to the Boulevard of the Allies address.
Several council members raised concern about the cost, saying it’s too expensive.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local retired priest pleads guilty to abusing 10-year-old boy
- Suspect identified in death of teenager after shots fired into group
- Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening
- VIDEO: Shark Caught Lurking Near Unsuspecting Paddleboarder
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}