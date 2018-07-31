  • City Council approves $40 million purchase to move city offices

    The former Art Institute of Pittsburgh building will soon house city office space.

    In a 5-4 vote, Pittsburgh City Council approved the $40 million purchase that would move city offices from Ross Street to the Boulevard of the Allies address.

    Several council members raised concern about the cost, saying it’s too expensive.

