PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council is expected to decide Tuesday whether UPMC can expand its Mercy campus.
UPMC hopes to add a vision and rehabilitation hospital at Mercy, part of a $2 billion systemwide expansion.
The original proposal was met with criticism from community members. Hundreds attended a recent council meeting demanding that with the expansion, UPMC provide community benefits.
Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle announced Monday an agreement reached with UPMC Mercy regarding the hospital’s commitment to the community.
Included in the community benefits agreement is a focus on three areas: health equity, local hiring and business development opportunities, and supporting the OnePGH initiative.
According to a news release, the commitment to health equity includes the development of an addiction medicine specialty clinic on the UPMC Mercy Campus, an inpatient Integrated Medical Care Unit, as well as a postacute medical respite care facility at Bethlehem Haven.
Supporting the OnePGH initiative will ultimately address community needs such as affordable housing, clean air and water and pre-K education, the release said.
People against the development said the community benefits agreement isn’t enough.
