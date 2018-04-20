City, county millions over budget on landslide cleanup

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh are trying to get a handle on landslides that are growing by the week.
The long term planning for future slides happening tonight and one woman’s fight to get back into her home after a landslide nearly two months ago, on 11 at 11.
The county and city each have $12 million in damage from landslides and flooding since February.
The city budgeted $2.2 million for landslide cleanup for the entire year.
