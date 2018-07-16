  • City employee accused of stealing from home while on the job

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Public works employee - John Minard - was in court Monday on charges of theft from a duplex in Brookline.

    The case against Minard was held for court.

    Channel 11 is getting more information from the criminal complaint, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Channel 11 has a copy of the criminal complaint, which alleges Minard stole a cup full of cash totaling about $150 from the residence while reportedly on the job.

    The duplex was vacant at the time and police say Minard was there with a coworker to check to see if the place needed boarding up.

