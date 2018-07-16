City employee accused of stealing from home while on the job

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Public works employee - John Minard - was in court Monday on charges of theft from a duplex in Brookline.
The case against Minard was held for court.
Channel 11 is getting more information from the criminal complaint, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Channel 11 has a copy of the criminal complaint, which alleges Minard stole a cup full of cash totaling about $150 from the residence while reportedly on the job.
The duplex was vacant at the time and police say Minard was there with a coworker to check to see if the place needed boarding up.
