City, faith-based leaders to unveil new community group in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH - City and faith-based leaders are expected to unveil a new community group and various projects happening in East Liberty later this morning.
The Help initiative is announcing the start of the Village Collaborative of East Liberty.
It’s a faith-based advocacy group that focuses on equitable and sustainable community development.
Officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, will give updates on various development projects happening in East Liberty as well as other initiatives.
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden will be speaking with leaders about the plan for Channel 11 News beginning at Noon.
