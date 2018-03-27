City increasing inspection efforts year after deadly high-rise fire

PITTSBURGH - Nearly a year after a high-rise apartment fire claimed the life of an elderly woman, Pittsburgh is ramping up its inspections citywide.
The Department of Buildings, Licenses, and Inspections started its Proactive Fire Safety Program in 2014 after learning most high-rise buildings didn’t get inspected for nearly a decade.
Related Headlines
-
Residents of high-rise that caught fire still displaced three months later
-
City honors people for helping during downtown high-rise fire
-
Smoking caused deadly Downtown high-rise fire, chief says
-
Midtown Towers fire victims return home to collect belongings
-
Pittsburgh fire chief calls for law to require more sprinkler systems
-
Firefighter recounts 'mayday' call, response to downtown fire
Last year alone, the department inspected more than 2,000 buildings.
How the city’s rapid growth is putting added emphasis on fire safety inspections, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home
- 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller out of prison, transferred to re-entry center
- It's unanimous! NFL 'catch rule' is changing
- VIDEO: Man With Machete Allegedly Attempts To Abduct Two Children At Walmart
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}