  • City increasing inspection efforts year after deadly high-rise fire

    PITTSBURGH - Nearly a year after a high-rise apartment fire claimed the life of an elderly woman, Pittsburgh is ramping up its inspections citywide.

    The Department of Buildings, Licenses, and Inspections started its Proactive Fire Safety Program in 2014 after learning most high-rise buildings didn’t get inspected for nearly a decade.

    Last year alone, the department inspected more than 2,000 buildings.

    How the city’s rapid growth is putting added emphasis on fire safety inspections, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

