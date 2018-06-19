City makes hundreds of thousands in new South Side parking fees

Weekend parking enforcement in the South Side is bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars to Pittsburgh.
11 Investigates learned the city has collected $264,000 in new revenue since meter enforcement was extended from 6 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in March 2017.
Aaron Martin is learning what the city is looking to spend the money on and why some visitors and business owners aren’t happy with the change for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
That money is earmarked for public safety and infrastructure improvements in the South Side, plans that City Councilman Bruce Kraus said are in the works.
