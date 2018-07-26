PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh announced a new approach to handling street protests after gatherings have blocked numerous roads in the metropolitan area over the past several weeks.
Protesters demanding justice for the June police shooting of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh have closed down thoroughfares in the city and even the parkway.
There have been a handful of arrests during those protests.
City representatives announced new guidelines Thursday, saying they will still allow people to protest.
Protesters will not be allowed to block hospitals, special events and the entrances or exits of tunnels and bridges.
They also will not be allowed to shut down critically important intersections at any time and certain other intersections during morning and evening rush hours.
Pittsburgh police will also formally adopt de-escalation practices and tactics, proven to reduce tension and enhance safety during these demonstrations.
