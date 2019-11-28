PITTSBURGH - City of Pittsburgh officers and facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen Monday.
There will not be any garbage, bulk waste, or recycle pickup on Thanksgiving.
The schedule will proceed as follows:
- Collection scheduled for Thursday, November 28th, will be serviced on Friday, November 29th.
- Collection scheduled for Friday, November 29th, will be serviced on Saturday, November 30th.
The following Citiparks facilities will also be closed:
Healthy Active Living Center (Senior Centers)
- Closed Thursday, November, 28, 2019
- Closed Friday, November 29, 2019
(Note: HAL Centers are closed Saturdays and Sundays)
Recreation Centers
- Closed Thursday, November, 28, 2019
- Closed Friday, November 29, 2019
- Closed Saturday, November 30, 2019
- Closed Sunday, December 1, 2019
Mellon Tennis Bubble
- Closed Thursday, November 28, 2019
Oliver Bath House
- The Oliver Bath House will close at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019
- Closed Thursday, November 28, 2019
After-School Food Program (CACFP in conjunction with PPS)
- In conjunction with PPS Thanksgiving Break, the After-School Food Program (CACFP) will not be in operation from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019 through Monday, December 2, 2019. Service will resume on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Please also note the following information on three After-School Food Program Locations:
- Schenley Heights Community Development Center is closed until further notice for the After-School Food Program.
- Salvation Army Homewood will be closed beginning Monday, December 9, 2019 through January 4, 2020. After-School Food Service will resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.
- Manchester Craftsmen's Guild will be closed beginning November 27, 2019 through January 4, 2020. After-School Food Service will resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.
