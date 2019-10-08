PITTSBURGH - More than eight months after a landslide caused a house to collapse in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood, the owner is getting some relief.
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh City Council approved a plan to buy two homes that were condemned on Semicir Street in February.
One of the homes belongs to Ed Ferrell, who moved in just three weeks before it was condemned.
He said he now has the money to find a new place for him and his 12-year-old son.
The emotional roller coaster he's dealt with over the last eight months and the city's plan to prevent another collapse
