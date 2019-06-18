PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is trying to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.
The Parks and Recreation Department began its summer Free Food Program on Monday.
Anyone under 18 years old can use it, but it's also open to adults with intellectual disabilities.
The program provides healthy breakfasts, lunches and snacks at nearly 80 locations around the city.
You can see the full list HERE.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
