PITTSBURGH - City officials want alternative plans from Norfolk Southern after its proposal to elevate bridges through Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhoods.
The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is asking Norfolk Southern to provide the alternative plans to “protect North Side neighborhoods and residents, the historic nature of the area, pedestrian safety, air quality and other factors,” a news release said.
The DOMI also wants the railroad to be “more responsive to city requests on the matter.”
A letter from the DOMI was issued to the Public Utility Commission regarding Norfolk Southern’s proposal. (CLICK HERE to read the letter.)
Last week, Target 11 told you about a group raising concerns about the double-decker train traffic Norfolk Southern wants to bring through Pittsburgh. A sinkhole was discovered on the Merchant Street railroad bridge.
