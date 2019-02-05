  • City plow truck driver who left crash scene fired

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Public Works driver who struck a woman’s car with a plow truck and drove off has been fired.

    The owner contacted Target 11 after discovering the damage while the car was parked on 54th Street in Lawrenceville.

    >>RELATED: Pittsburgh resident claims city snowplow damaged her car, neighbor's car

    Target 11 investigator Rick Earle eventually linked the crash to the plow truck. The driver said his salt spreader came loose and struck a car.

    The driver was initially suspended

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories