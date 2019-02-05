PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Public Works driver who struck a woman’s car with a plow truck and drove off has been fired.
The owner contacted Target 11 after discovering the damage while the car was parked on 54th Street in Lawrenceville.
Target 11 investigator Rick Earle eventually linked the crash to the plow truck. The driver said his salt spreader came loose and struck a car.
The driver was initially suspended
