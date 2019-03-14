City plow truck driver who was fired for leaving crash scene allowed to return to work

PITTSBURGH - A City of Pittsburgh plow truck driver who was fired after hitting several parked cars in Lawrenceville in January and reportedly failed to report it is now allowed to return to work.
Breaking news: city of Pgh plow truck driver fired after hitting parked cars and reportedly failing to report it, allowed to return to work under a so called “last chance agreement.” He’s also been required to pay insurance deductible for cars he hit. #Wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) March 14, 2019
Target 11's Rick Earle confirmed that the driver is allowed to return to work under a "last chance agreement."
He has also been required to pay an insurance deductible for the cars that he hit.
