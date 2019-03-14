  • City plow truck driver who was fired for leaving crash scene allowed to return to work

    PITTSBURGH - A City of Pittsburgh plow truck driver who was fired after hitting several parked cars in Lawrenceville in January and reportedly failed to report it is now allowed to return to work.

    Target 11's Rick Earle confirmed that the driver is allowed to return to work under a "last chance agreement."

    He has also been required to pay an insurance deductible for the cars that he hit. 

