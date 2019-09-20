PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh released a statement following allegations of racial and homophobic slurs used during a high school soccer tournament.
A public letter was distributed outlining claims that during a soccer match between Connellsville and Allderdice on Labor Day weekend, players were using racist slurs on the field.
The letter, penned by the parents of the Allderdice school boys' soccer team, said the other team "goaded a black and Latino member of the soccer team with racial slurs." The letter goes on to say, "one of the Allderdice players responded in defense and was immediately ejected from the game."
In the release from the city, officials said in part, "This incident has radiated through and beyond the Pittsburgh community as an example of the work still needed around bias and discrimination. Currently, group of concerned parents of Allderdice players are seeking support and a resolution through the governing Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic League (WPIAL) and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA)."
