City voters approved a property tax increase that will benefit Pittsburgh parks.
In 2020, the new tax will create a parks fund that generate around $10 million a year to "improve, maintain, create and operate" the city's 165 public parks.
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will also work to match these funds.
“Tonight, city voters confirmed that our park system needs more resources,” saids Jayne Miller, president and chief executive officer, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “Healthy park systems promote health and well-being, strengthen communities, and make neighborhoods better places to live, work, and play. Our community cares deeply about its parks and we are looking forward to turning our equitable investment strategy into reality by restoring Pittsburgh’s parks. We look forward to working in partnership with city residents, Mayor Peduto, and city officials to produce the type of park system our community deserves.”
