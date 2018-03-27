0 City seizing property along busy intersection for major construction project

PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is using eminent domain to take property along an intersection for a major construction project.

City leaders said the project has been in the works for a number years and they are trying to work with property owners to make the process go as smoothly as possible.

"We are trying to have traffic move more freely and smoother," said Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, talking about the intersection of Wenzell Avenue and Carnahan Street, right off Banksville Road.

The city is in the final stages of using eminent domain in a $2.2 million project to take control of 11 properties.

City crews will make a number of improvements, including widening a bridge over Carnahan Street, widening Wenzell Avenue and upgrading streetlights in the area.

"We are not taking any homes or businesses," Kail-Smith said. "We don't want to do that. What we want to do is make it accessible for those businesses in the future."

The owner of Banksville Express Printing told our news partners at TribLIVE.com that construction would block handicapped-accessible parking and the entrance to his business.

City leaders told Channel 11 the business owner would receive $47,000 as part of the agreement and they will work to find handicapped-accessible parking.

"We are going to speak with the Department of Mobility to see what we can do to accommodate those concerns," Kail-Smith said.

Construction is expected to start this fall and take about a year.

